Fabián Moreno Lozano, alias ‘La Rata’, was convicted of a crime with a firearm in the rice capital of Huila.

The Prosecutor’s Office obtained sentences of between 18 and 33 years in prison for two men responsible for two homicides that occurred in the department of Huila.

The prosecutor attached to the Neiva Life Unit managed to have Javier Manrique Garzón, alias Homero, and Cristian Fabián Moreno Lozano, alias ‘La Rata’, sentenced for the murder of two people.

The first homicide occurred on April 10, 2021 in the Villa Colombia neighborhood of Neiva, when Manrique Garzón approached a minor and shot him several times. The victim, a 17-year-old boy, died at the scene due to the seriousness of his injuries. For these facts, alias Homero was sentenced to 33 years and 7 months in prison.

The second homicide occurred on November 5, 2021 on the road that leads to Campoalegre (Huila), when Moreno Lozano shot at a man who was moving through the area. The investigation determined that alias La Rata was responsible for the death of the victim. For this crime, Moreno Lozano was sentenced to 18 years and 6 months in prison.

Both men were found responsible for the crimes of aggravated homicide and aggravated manufacture, trafficking or possession of firearms. The sentences were duly executed.

The Prosecutor’s Office calls on citizens to report any criminal act of which they are aware and to collaborate with the authorities to guarantee security in the region.

