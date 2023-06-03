La Ricoclaun meets 23 students of the Pantini Pudente High School Polo

The clowns of odv RicoclaunClown Eric, Sampei, Pisolo and Pallino, with their colored coats and colorful sympathy met 23 boys from the Pantini Puente Polo Shirt who participate in the Life Projectwhich aims to develop both the sense of self-efficacy and to favor the achievement of the skills necessary to live in contexts of common experience, developing personal and social skills and the ability to learn to learn.

“The project”, explained the teachers who coordinate the project, Silvia Di Paolo and Santa Forgione, “involves courses aimed both at developing a sense of self-efficacy and feelings of self-esteem and at promoting the achievement of the skills necessary to live in contexts of common experience. It is a project that has been curated and strongly desired by the Headmaster, prof Anna Orsattiwho believes in a school made up not only of learning but also of sociability, hospitality and global education.”

The Ricoclaun clowns explained the concept of volunteering and how this is expressed in the many local associations, what clown therapy means and the many activities carried out by Ricoclaun from 2004 to today in the San Pio Hospital in Vasto, in family homes, prisons, rest homes, in vaccination hubs and in the square, often in networks with projects that include various voluntary associations. A clown therapy which over the years has been transformed by declining itself in the many needs of the community and which is based on clowns trained both through the lane clown basic course than with subsequent training activities. “What characteristics must a person have to be part of Ricoclaun?” asked a boy, the president Rosaria Spagnuolo he answered: “First of all, she must be of age, she must be positive, optimistic and have free time and a strong sense of responsibility. The next course will probably take place in autumn 2023 and the selections are about to begin, because everyone can volunteer, but few can do clown therapy. Dealing with illness, pain is not for everyone. It is giving oneself but at the same time receiving more than one gives”