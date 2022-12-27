Listen to the audio version of the article

A post by Isabella Rauti, an exponent of FdI and Undersecretary of Defence, rekindles the controversy over the roots of Fratelli D’Italia. “Today I want to remember December 26th 76 years ago when the Movimento Sociale Italiano was born in Rome – the undersecretary wrote on Twitter – Honor to the founders and militants of MSI. Deep roots don’t freeze.” In the shots, old posters with the tricolor flame and the words ‘Viva il Msi’, and images of Isabella’s father, Pino, founder of the Italian Social Movement.

The post of the president of the Senate La Russa

After that of Rauti, a post by the president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa is also being discussed. “In memory of my father, who was one of the founders of the Italian Social Movement in Sicily and who chose the path of free and democratic participation with the MSI in defense of his ideas respectful of the Italian Constitution”, wrote the 26 December on Instagram the president of the Senate, posting the image of an MSI flyer with the inscription ’26/12/1946 the Italian Social Movement is born’ below.

The question of the origins of Fdi

Already in the days leading up to the September elections, the question of FdI’s origins had resurfaced. Senator for life Liliana Segre, a survivor of the Auschwitz concentration camp, and the Democratic Party asked Giorgia Meloni to remove the flame from the symbol. «It has nothing to do with fascism – was Meloni’s answer – but it is the recognition of the path taken by a democratic right in our republican history. We are proud of it».

Opposition to attack

For the deputy Federico Fornaro, of the Bureau of the Pd-Democratic and Progressive Italy group, now “the undersecretary of Defense Isabella Rauti has also removed the last veil of hypocrisy and on the anniversary of the foundation of the Italian Social Movement, on the initiative of exponents of the old regime and of the Italian Social Republic in 1946, he wrote that the deep roots do not freeze and that it is necessary to honor the founders of that party. Isabella Rauti has already forgotten that she swore a few weeks ago on the Italian Constitution, the truly great legacy of the anti-fascist Resistance. Those are the roots to be proud of and to remember as democrats and as Italians. We expect clear words from President Meloni on the matter ». Criticisms also from the third pole: “I understand the pride and family ties that bind the honorable Isabella Rauti to the history of the MSI – wrote Osvaldo Napoli, of the national secretariat of Action – I understand, but I cannot justify it, as an Italian and as a democrat . Those remote roots are a problem for the right, because the party born 76 years ago had a horizon of values ​​and ideals which were, and are, a threat to liberal democracy which ended up suffocated in the twenty years of the fascist regime».

The Jewish community against Rauti and La Russa

«Today we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the promulgation of the Republican Constitution, the affirmation of our anti-fascist democracy. Yet there are those who believe they are celebrating another anniversary – that of the foundation of the MSI – a party which, after the fall of the fascist regime, placed itself in ideological and political continuity with the RSI, the government of diehard fascists who actively collaborated for the deportation of Italian Jews. Serious that it is the bearers of high institutional offices who reiterate it, legitimizing those nostalgic feelings ». This was stated by the president of the Union of Italian Jewish Communities, Noemi Di Segni.