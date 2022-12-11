“I have prepared, but I will not present it because as president of the Senate I cannot and a group of senators will do it, a bill to bring to 40 days” what is known as the voluntary mini naja. This was explained by the president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa in his speech at the end of the celebrations organized by the Alpini in Milan to remember all the fallen.

«The bill starts from a law that is still in force even if it hasn’t been financed for a long time and it is that of the so-called mini naja – then explained La Russa on the sidelines of the demonstration -. The concept is the same but it is extended, when there was military service the training period lasted 40 days, so we believe that to meet the requests coming from the armed forces and above all from the Alpini, it is right to make a law which allows, voluntarily therefore to those who wish, to spend not three weeks but 40 days in the armed forces». “We think this is a useful thing and the bill says so. Anyone who wants can, limited to the numbers that will be fixed but which we think are very large, participate in military life, in the Alpine corps or in other corps for 40 days to have training “, he continued. There will be incentives for those who decide to take advantage of this possibility.

“In the face of this participation, we foresee a series of incentives which can be points for the maturity for all types of school, a series of incentives for the degree, such as an extra exam or an advantage in terms of training – added La Russian – , and an additional score for all public competitions. But of course the real incentive remains the will to help one’s homeland even with a short period». Making this period of service mandatory «today would probably cost more in terms of resources than it is possible to obtain today. But it is a first step – she concluded -. If we manage to ensure that young people aged 16 to 25 can, if they want, spend a period of 40 days learning about love for Italy and civic spirit, we will have done a great service to Italy”. .