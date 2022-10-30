ROME. “I will not parade in the parades as they are held today, because there is not a celebration of freedom and democracy but something completely different, the prerogative of a certain left”. Words of the President of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, interviewed by The print, which triggered immediate political reactions. But the second charge of the state, now, retraces its steps. Indeed, the newspaper accuses: “They deliberately misunderstood me.” “My opposition – he says – is how we celebrate.”

La Russa – as the Minister Guido Crosetto has already done in recent days – announces complaints against those who from now on “will misrepresent words and facts that concern me”. But the story is already a coincidence. «I take note – says the director of The print, Massimo Giannini, of the reverse of President La Russa, who must have realized the enormity of his words ». Citing the title that La Russa disputes calling it “misleading” in his words, Giannini underlines: “he hasn’t” misled “a damn thing”. And he adds: “Anyone evaluate if a title that says” I will not celebrate this April 25 “misrepresents the meaning of an answer that, to the question” Will you celebrate April 25? “, Reads verbatim” It depends. today””. Clear and unequivocal answer, that of the President of the Senate, from which it is deduced “that, to” today “, he will not celebrate it – continues the director of The print -. As for the “tomorrow”, who knows, maybe President La Russa is planning to celebrate it privately, in his house where the bust of the Duce stands, or to organize some alternative procession of his, which at this point of the adventurous Italian transition, unfortunately, it cannot be ruled out ».

Ignazio La Russa: “I’m super partes but I’ll do politics. I’m not celebrating this April 25th “ colonel paul 29 October 2022



No misunderstanding, therefore, but a clear message also according to the president of Emilia-Romagna, Stefano Bonaccini: “Dear President La Russa, if you can even afford to have doubts about your participation in the celebrations of April 25 (national holiday of the Italian Republic which is celebrated to commemorate the liberation of Italy from Nazi-fascism) and because there were those who sacrificed their lives, or put it at risk, helped to drive out a murderous regime and allow all of us, therefore also her, to live in freedom and in democracy”.

«The President of the Senate, of the Italian Republic born of the Resistance, when asked if he will celebrate April 25th, replies:“ It depends ”- Senator Francesco Verducci, of the Democratic Party, also reacted in the morning. No, April 25 does not “depend” on how Ignazio La Russa would like to rewrite it. April 25 is and will remain the Liberation Day from the fascist regime and the Nazi occupation. The feast of all Italians, the founding date of the Republic, the symbol of freedom and democracy, of the anti-fascist values ​​of emancipation on which our entire Constitution and all that we are is based. The President of the Senate has respect for the role he holds and for the Italian Republic, of which anti-fascism is a founding value ».

“Who is La Russa we knew well – writes on Facebook Valentina Cuppi, president of the Democratic Party and mayor of Marzabotto – He also wanted to cancel April 25, proposing to transform the Liberation Day into a day of remembrance of the victims of the coronavirus, an aberrant exploitation of those deaths and that pain. Now that he is President of the Senate, he does not deny himself, he makes us understand how inadequate he is to that role, to be the second position of the State, to represent our Anti-Fascist Republic born of the Resistance ».

La Russa – according to the senator of the Democratic Party Walter Verini – wants to “overcome fascism and anti-fascism, as if they were the same thing”. She adds: “These words are not those of the President of the Senate. He stands there and talks because the anti-fascists won. If the fascists had won, there would still be a dictatorship. Read Foa, respect the Constitution ».