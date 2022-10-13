Listen to the audio version of the article

At the first test the center-right splits. Ignazio La Russa thus becomes president of the Senate, as Giorgia Meloni strongly desired, but with the aid – “anonymous” – of the opposition. And if it is true, as the leader of Fdi says that what counts “are the results”, the discontent made evident by Forza Italia with the non-participation in the vote risks having repercussions on the negotiations, still open, for the construction of the government. So much so that the Azzurri could even show up alone for consultations. While “intolerance” is growing among the senators of the Brothers of Italy. And the former prime minister is forced to admit that there will be “no ministry” for the blue Licia Ronzulli.

Now we need to see what will happen in the Chamber, where Salvini, after having met Meloni again in the late afternoon, deploys his deputy Lorenzo Fontana in place of the name that until yesterday was on pole, that of Riccardo Molinari, who will remain in his place at be a group leader. Thus the hypothesis, also circulated, of Giancarlo Giorgetti third position in the state vanishes. That he is still ready to go to the Mef, “if they ask me”.

Giorgetti towards the Mef, Salvini towards the Infrastructures

Meanwhile, the list of ministers begins to take shape. At the Lega the presidency of the Chamber, with Lorenzo Fontana as the new candidate, and five or six ministries, among which in the end it seems that there will be that of the Economy, with Giancarlo Giorgetti who also receives the direct endorsement of Giorgia Meloni (“I think that he would be an excellent minister of the economy, ”he says). Forza Italia has four seats, including the Farnesina, destined for Antonio Tajani, but not Justice, nor a role in the government for Licia Ronzulli. Giorgia Meloni comes out of the most tense phase of the negotiations on the executive that will come with a reinforced ally, Matteo Salvini (towards Infrastructures), and a downsized one, Silvio Berlusconi.

Assignment to Meloni next week

The desire to negotiate again with the Knight, sources close to the premier in pectore say, is zero after the choice of the Azzurri not to support Ignazio La Russa in the election that led him to the top of the Senate. And now he wants to go “forward like a train to make a strong government.” The goal is to face the consultations next week with clear ideas, towards the position that the President of the Republic, according to reasoning in the majority circles, could also confer on Thursday 20 October, while Mario Draghi will be engaged at the European Council in Brussels.

The other ministers of the League from Urso to Fitto

For now, the division of ministries and some key names are basically defined. FdI seems willing to keep close, among others, Defense (Adolfo Urso the strong name), Justice (Carlo Nordio), Mise, European Affairs (Raffaele Fitto), in addition to Education and Culture, for which there is also talk of Fabio Rampelli. Two technicians could be chosen for Work and Health. A scheme to be completed in the coming days, as Meloni intended to do, proposing to proceed first with the election of the presidents of the chambers. The League could also touch regional affairs (Erika Stefani), Agriculture (Gian Marco Centinaio) and family (Alessandra Locatelli). In addition to the Interior, with a technician like the prefect Matteo Piantedosiformer head of cabinet at the Viminale with Salvini.