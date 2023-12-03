Home » La Sierra Internacional School once again celebrated Valledupar with the Christmas parade
La Sierra Internacional School once again celebrated Valledupar with the Christmas parade

La Sierra Internacional School once again celebrated Valledupar with the Christmas parade

Christmas is synonymous with light, color, joy and sharing, a message that is exalted every year in the city of Valledupar, with the realization of the Lasis Christmas Parade, organized by the La Sierra International School of this capital, as a gift that is what it does to the city at this very beautiful time of year.

Ten floats and around 600 children paraded from the DPA headquarters and arrived at Novalito Park, in a journey full of joy in which the children transmitted a message of unity and family congregation.

In its wake, everything was excitement and amazement, on the part of those who filled the streets to witness the event. The music and talent of the children captured everyone’s attention, while the city dressed in luxury with such an important event that represented the formal welcome of Christmas in Valledupar.

This year the theme chosen for this spectacular event was ‘Universal Studios’, even during the parade route films such as The Grinch, The Minions, The Flintstones, Mario Bros, among others, were played. Likewise, there was a float with the Birth of Jesus, as an important symbol of this Christmas.

Laura Horbal, director of the La Sierra International School in Valledupar, said that every year the activity is carried out as a gift for the city and as an appetizer to the Christmas season.

“Few schools and few cities have the luxury of having an event of this magnitude, the children are dedicated and with the best outfits they transmit joy to the citizens during their journey.”

He highlighted that the founders of the school have always had a sense of social service, and it was a dream to achieve this type of activities to share with the community of Valledupar, in which the talent of the children was also observed.

