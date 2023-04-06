BY: THE PILON

Before diving into the cold waters of the Guatapurí River, bathers have the opportunity to appreciate an imposing monument that stands out for its beauty.

It is the statue that represents the legend of the Mermaid of Hurtado that looks majestic and through the years remains as one of the most representative symbols of Valledupar.

An obligatory landscape to decorate the photographs of locals and visitors, the Mermaid It is remembered mostly in Holy Weekprecisely the time in which, according to legend, the events that gave rise to one of the most deeply rooted myths of our culture occurred.

Grandparents say that rosario arciniegas She was a very cute and capricious girl, born in the Cañaguate neighborhood of Valledupar. Accustomed to always doing her will, she paid no attention when her parents, faithful to tradition, They prohibited him from going to bathe in the deep waters of the ‘Pozo de Hurtado‘ in the Guatapurí river, because it is Holy Thursday, a day dedicated to commemorating the Passion of Jesus Christ.

Proud and determined, Rosario sneaked away and upon reaching the well, she let go of her long hair, took off her clothes, and jumped into the water from the highest rocks. It was two in the afternoon and, nevertheless, the sky darkened and when she Rosario tried to get out of the waters could not.

A huge weight on his legs prevented him from moving and as he could he reached the shore where he verified, horrified, that his lower extremities they had disappeared and in its place was an immense fish tail. She was turned into a Mermaid. Late in the afternoon, her mother, who assumed where she could be, went looking for her, calling her all over the riverbank. But nobody responded.

All the town found outjoined the search for his body believing that he had drowned, but on Good Friday morning at sunrise appeared on the rock from where he had thrown and in full view of her family and all who were looking for her, she waved her tail goodbye and dove for the last time. They say that since then night owls and those who wake up by the river bank see and hear her singing.

In an interview given several years ago to THE PYLON, anthropologist and historian Ruth Ariza, told that the daughters under 10 or 14 years old, when they were looking out for the lovers at that time, they were forbidden to go to the river during that day. Then the girls were told: “Today is Good Friday, it is a very sacred day, you have to be as still as possible, not running around laughing and chasing each other, no sir. It is a day of prayer, of meditation, especially the older girls should already be collecting and learning from the older ones the good customs, the customs of recollection ”.