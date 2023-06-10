La Sonora Dinamita present at the Asunción Baila Cumbia festival

This Saturday, June 10, the now Mexicans from La Sonora Dinamita, will be present at the Asunción Baila Cumbia Festival, to be held at the Jockey Club, where Los Ángeles Azules, Ráfaga, Qmbia Juan and the most knowledgeable DJs will also perform: Treekoo, Pipo and Guillermo Atencio!

The ambassadors of tropical music will step on the Asunceno stage, accompanied by an orchestra of more than fifteen people, who promise an unforgettable show.

Although it was founded in Colombia in the early 1960s, today they are recognized as more Mexican than tequila. Created at the initiative of Lucho Argain, with the purpose of forming a musical group of excellent quality, with a happy rhythm, they gained popularity in Mexico and from there they conquered all Spanish-speaking corners with songs that are currently classics in any celebration.

The band, with more than six decades of experience, arrives in Paraguay after a long time and it will be the first time for this current formation, so it can be anticipated that it will be a memorable concert.

Some of his greatest hits from his repertoire that will be present in “Asunción Baila Cumbia” are, for example: “Mi Cucú”, “Se me perdido la cadenita”, “Oye”, “Capullo y Sorullo”, “Que Nadie Sepa Mi Suffer”, “Scandal”, among others. They have more than 100 million views on their official videos and more than 50 million streams on their songs.

The organization reports that the general tables sector is sold out and that tickets are on sale at Red UTS, and at the link www.reduts.com.py. For more information, those interested can call 0984 500-505.