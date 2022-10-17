The war on the fumes of cruise ships ignites in La Spezia: after the warning against the Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, the Municipality of La Spezia, the Liguria Region and the Port Authority, the battle continues to counter the emissions of the giants of the sea. The Rete Ambiente-Altroturismo movement presented to the prosecutor an exposed complaint-lawsuit against unknown persons, which was followed by the opening of a file for the crime of environmental pollution and the violation of article 279 of the consolidated environmental text, inserted in the title ” prevention and limitation of atmospheric emissions from plants and activities “.