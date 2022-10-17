Home News La Spezia, the cruise ship war. Exposed in the Prosecutor’s Office of environmentalists: “Too many fumes”
News

La Spezia, the cruise ship war. Exposed in the Prosecutor’s Office of environmentalists: “Too many fumes”

by admin
La Spezia, the cruise ship war. Exposed in the Prosecutor’s Office of environmentalists: “Too many fumes”

The war on the fumes of cruise ships ignites in La Spezia: after the warning against the Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, the Municipality of La Spezia, the Liguria Region and the Port Authority, the battle continues to counter the emissions of the giants of the sea. The Rete Ambiente-Altroturismo movement presented to the prosecutor an exposed complaint-lawsuit against unknown persons, which was followed by the opening of a file for the crime of environmental pollution and the violation of article 279 of the consolidated environmental text, inserted in the title ” prevention and limitation of atmospheric emissions from plants and activities “.

See also  Brosso, a German paraglider crashes to the ground

You may also like

Meloni government, the news of today 17 October...

Theft at the football match, the bags emptied...

Towards the second centenary goal, move forward! ——A...

Bairo says goodbye to Rita Valle, a tenacious...

Sydney pro-democracy activists support the Sitong Bridge Warriors...

Here is the Pumpkin Village of Nonno Andrea:...

Towards the second centenary goal, move forward! ——A...

Carlo Bonini, the last Valtellinese Alpine survivor of...

To the Chambers race against time: all the...

Forge ahead!On the new journey of great rejuvenation...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy