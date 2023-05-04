La Tempête des Tropiques: “International Press Freedom Day: Félix Tshisekedi raises awareness among journalists”

Radio Okapi/Ph. Jacques Yves Molima”/>

Press review of this Thursday, May 4, 2023

The celebration of International Press Freedom Day, May 3, marked in Kinshasa by a press café between press professionals and the President of the Republic, Felix Tshisekedi, made the front page of the newspapers published this Thursday 4 may.

The Tropical Storm reports that the President of the Republic, Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, has invited journalists to fight against fake news, one of the scourges that threaten society in the digital age. He made this known on the occasion of the International Press Freedom Day celebrated yesterday Wednesday, May 3, 2023, under the theme: “Shaping a future of law: freedom of expression as a driver of all other rights of man”.

Communicating with media professionals at Kempiski Hotel in Kinshasa, the Head of State also reminded media professionals that the exercise of freedom of the press also gives them rights to be respected, adds this daily.

« The theme chosen for the day’s festivities (International Press Freedom Day) is evocative of the context that prevails in our country. This suggests to all stakeholders to intensify awareness on the safety of journalists in this period of aggression that our country is facing and on the eve of the elections awaited by our people. It would therefore be appropriate for you to address, during these meetings, all aspects related to your security while guaranteeing and reassuring you about the responsiveness and continuous optimization of the system against the threats made to your activity and which will be put in place at the level of the Ministry of Communication and the Media “, declared the President of the Republic, Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, note for his part, Prosperity.

This tabloid also highlights that Felix Tshisekedi to call for a healthy political debate in the DRC. The President of the Republic insisted on the responsibility of the journalists in the framework of these political exchanges on the media and in the provisions which it is appropriate for them to take to avoid slippages; but also, urged them to use the sets and the various media to promote a healthy political debate, which will allow both the guests as well as the viewers, listeners and readers to be edified on the nature of the political offers their proposed in the form of programs and proposals by the candidates. Finally, he called on the Superior Council for Audiovisual and Communication, “CSCA” in acronym, in its role as regulator, to ensure this, concludes this newspaper.

The future, meanwhile, reveals that the President of the Republic, Félix Tshisekedi said he was happy to note, one year after the Estates General of Communication and the Media, that considerable progress has been made, in particular through the promulgation of the Ordinance-Law N°23/009 of March 13, 2023 laying down the procedures for the exercise of freedom of the press, freedom of information and broadcast by radio and television, the written press or any other means communications in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Despite all these advances, he recognizes that the challenges to be met remain daunting.

They require, among other things:

– From the Government: the finalization of the preliminary drafts of the decree on the status of journalists of the Democratic Republic of Congo and the draft law governing the media – From Parliament: to complete and adopt, as soon as possible, the Law on the ‘Access to public information

-Stakeholders: the strict application of legal and regulatory texts in order to promote the emergence of a press that we want, on the one hand, to be free and plural in ethical and professional terms; and on the other hand, independent and economically viable.

The potentialhe makes a stop on the world ranking of freedom of the press established by Reporters without Borders.

“Freedom of the press remains a fundamental component of any vibrant and fully functioning democracy. The Democratic Republic of Congo, which is already improving its democracy, a real benchmark in the Central African sub-region, sticks to this evidence. With the will and the determination of the fifth President of the Republic, the lines have really moved in the improvement of the work of the Congolese journalist”, comments this newspaper.

“Basically, it is a special mention awarded to Félix Tshisekedi by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and Journalist in danger (JED)”, estimates Le Potentiel, because four years ago, the DRC occupied the 154th place in the ranking press freedom world. In 2020, the country rose to 150th place and then to 125th place in 2021. And today, the DRC is positioned in 124th place. This brings a total of 30 places gained in this ranking which is the world barometer of democracy.

” And that’s not all ! “, exclaims this daily which notes that to the assets of Félix Tshisekedi is added the new law on the press which the DRC has just adopted, after having been governed, since 1996, by that dating from the time of the dictatorship, considered obsolete and repressive for the freedom of the press.

“Efforts which clearly change the image of the country once presented as one of the most dangerous for journalists”, notes this tabloid.