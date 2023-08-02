La Tramacúa inmates attended a peace building workshop

Prisoners in the Valledupar High and Medium Security Penitentiary, known as La Tramacúa, participated in a workshop given by the Mission to Support the Peace Process in Colombia of the Organization of American States (MAPP/OEA), called , «Dialogues, conflict transformation, constructive communication and negotiation».

The assistants are part of the Peace Table of the prison, who have been working in this area for several years.

“A fundamental point of this type of space is to see people with humanity, to see all people deprived of their liberty as human beings, who are conflict transformers and can be potential builders and creators of peace in their territories,” he said. Daniel Millares, Coordinator of the Justice Area of ​​the MAPP/OEA.

For their part, participants in the training and members of the Peace Table indicated that, “We are organized in a Peace Table, from there we began to create spaces with some international organizations, such as the MAPP/OEA, which is training us in the development of political improvements to generate coexistence within our communities, in our patios. We met and understood that this is the opportunity and it is time to start giving it a change, to show the country that violence is not the way, we want to contribute so that we all live in peace”.

Additionally, they mentioned that with this strengthening of capacities, they achieve a collaborative alliance between areas of the MAPP/OEA, to support and strengthen skills, which are a sign that tolerance, reconciliation, and the integral contribution of people who have experienced the Armed expressions to address situations.

“This initiative in this prison of people who show a change in attitude and a willingness to serve peace, to contribute to peace in all its dimensions,” said Herbert Ortega Pinto, coordinator of the capacity area for conflict transformation at the MAPP/OAS.

Likewise, the participants recognized that scenarios such as these enhance their skills to put them at the service of the Peace Roundtable, allow them to relay the knowledge acquired to others and facilitate spaces for dialogue with the institutional framework. They also expressed the interest that similar trainings be replicated in other prisons to demonstrate that, if it is possible to meet in the same scenario, beyond different ideologies and thoughts, with the common purpose of building peace through dialogue.

“The MAPP/OEA is doing important work for the penitentiary system, through the initiatives that it carries out with all the people who are deprived of their liberty, who voluntarily are participating in all these training processes. In addition, it is a job of humanizing the penitentiary system and dignifying all the people who make up this system,” said the Director General of INPEC, Daniel Fernando Gutiérrez Rojas, about the workshop.

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

