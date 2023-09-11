La Uribe Uribe, another closed clinic

The Nueva Rafael Uribe Uribe Clinic became the second health entity closed in less than fifteen days by the District Health Secretariat of Cali.

As you may remember, this office had already closed the Rey David Clinic, which serves the teaching population, which has generated concern among Cali residents.

The national government committed to providing timely service to users of the Rafael Uribe Uribe in other parts of the city.

Public Health reported that it imposed a security measure on Uribe Uribe, after an audit carried out on the clinic, addressing different complaints received from users, validating that it does not comply with the minimum standards of the Single Habilitation System.

The secretariat found that the Clinic is enabled for high complexity but does not have an operating room, does not have diagnostic imaging services enabled and has some important findings in the electrical field.

Outpatient consultation services and specialist appointments will continue to operate, as they did not have any findings.

Furthermore, regarding the Intensive Care Unit-ICU, the clinic does not have the service enabled.

The Undersecretary of Health Protection and Service Provision, Yanet Vélez Jaramillo, said that “we understand that this creates an environment of uncertainty among members, but the institution has the opportunity for the seal to be lifted and for them to intervene to correct the different findings”.

They guarantee services

On the other hand, the national government guaranteed care to the users of the Rafael Uribe Uribe Clinic.

The manager of the Company’s Southwestern regional, Silvia Patricia Londoño Gaviria, said that while the Desa consortium in charge of the operation of the clinic carries out work aimed at reestablishing services, a contingency plan was launched.

The official indicated that the affiliates of the Subsidized Regime will be treated at the Universitario del Valle hospitals – Evaristo García, Primitivo Iglesias, Joaquín Paz Borrero, Cañaveralejo, Carlos Holmes Trujillo, San Marcos Clínica Versalles, Isaias Duarte Cancino, Mario Correa Rengifo and the Departmental Psychiatric Del Valle University.

As for the affiliates of the Contributory Regime, they will be treated at the West, Versalles and Desa clinics (Edificio de Colores), Farallones with its Versalles and San Marcos offices and the Clínica Club Noel foundation.

Regarding the measure taken by the District Health authority, he explained that “the corresponding tasks and needs are being carried out to overcome this situation as soon as possible, which restricts the entry of new patients but does not affect the care of those who are already in this hospital center.”

