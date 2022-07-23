Mayor Zuanel has been budgeting 80,000 euros since 2014 to bring the project to life. “We have done a lot of work, it remains to finish the basketball court and then asphalt”

THE VALLEY. «What is a country without a school? “. The mayor of La Valle Agordina, Ezio Zuanel, asks him sitting at the table; convinced, however, that the school should not be a flag, but a living place where – it is always he who speaks – “the aggregation of the municipality is created”.

For this reason, after having inherited the happy intuition of his predecessor Tiziano De Col and the school district that nine years ago wanted to establish the only full-time elementary school in the Agordina valley in La Valle, Zuanel and the Administration he runs. since 2014 they have allocated approximately 80 thousand euros of the budget each year for ordinary and extraordinary maintenance.

Lots of jobs

“In recent years”, says the mayor, “we have reclaimed the sewer system, changed the furnishings (benches and chairs, ndr), redone the floors and the heating system with replacement of the boiler and radiators, created a second dining room and a room for the warehouse, purchased new equipment for the playground in the courtyard and for the canteen. We still have to fix the basketball court and finish the asphalting, but little by little we will get there ».

The teachers thank you

A constant attention that is confirmed by the trustee of the Lavallese complex, Isabella Lanciato. “We teachers,” she says, “always draw up a wish list and we have to say that we are almost always satisfied. Also as regards the availability of the minibus to take the children to carry out activities here or there, we have always found great availability ». Traveling to allow students to benefit from a rich educational offer is in fact an essential part of the full-time school project itself. Which is not an after-school school.

Full time and not after school

«They are two very different things», Lanciato explains, «on which perhaps there is still some confusion. Full time (Monday to Friday, ndr) it is always school time: the classes remain divided even in the afternoon and are followed by the same teachers in the morning to carry out the programming drawn up at the beginning of the school year. Full time is not an additional service given to families where children are looked after by someone while doing homework or doing activities of their choice. At full time there is a program that is divided into 40 hours per week, which cannot be reduced except in the case of particular requests: it is a time that on the one hand makes it easier to implement individualized paths in compliance with the times and styles of learning of each pupil; on the other hand, it allows you to carry out laboratory activities which, in normal time, would be much more difficult to find space ». In fact, the annual sport project was launched which, thanks to the involvement of the Attivo Agordino association and some volunteers, allowed children to experiment with various sports; at the theater workshop with the expert Susanna Cro and at the outings to the Municipal Theater of Belluno to attend two shows; the “A tree for the future” project dedicated to biodiversity issues; at the end of the school year with the Agordina Section of the CAI. In September it will start again with about fifty pupils also coming from out of town. “For us, a school that does full time”, says Mayor Ezio Zuanel, “is fundamental because it is in continuity with the nursery school managed by the Crescere cooperative and because it creates a first aggregation nucleus that for our territorial reality is very important”. The time that the children are together with each other (including the canteen) and also with the teachers is greater than in normal-time schools and this leads to even closer ties. «With so many hours at your disposal», Lanciato confirms, «you have the opportunity to create close-knit groups. However, the relationship that is established with parents and between us teachers is also interesting and stimulating; this year, between part-time and full hours, we were 15, including many young people. From the parents we have received many positive feedbacks which confirm our desire to invest energy in the construction of a full-time school in which, together with the Administration, we strongly believe ».