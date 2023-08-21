La Vela Puerca will perform tomorrow Saturday at Arena SND together with Ripe Banana Skins

The Uruguayan rock band, La Vela Puerca returns to Paraguay in a single show tomorrow Saturday August 19 at Arena SND. The Paraguayan group Ripe Banana Skins will be in charge of opening the day from 9:00 p.m.

THE SOW CANDLE is a Uruguayan band that was born with its first show on December 24, 1995, on the sidewalk of a bar located in the Montevidean neighborhood where most of its members lived. That show was recorded on a cassette and the recording was submitted to the popular Generación 95 band contest. The first prize obtained earned them recording their debut album.

From then on, the band did not stop their exponential growth, which quickly made them one of the most popular artists in the Río de la Plata and touring continuously throughout the Americas and Europe.

current events go to THE SOW CANDLE how one of the Uruguayan artists with the greatest international projection, at the same time that he finds them presenting DISCOPÁTICOtheir new album, on an extensive tour that will take them across Europe and the Americas.

On the day of the concert, the doors will open at 8:00 p.m. RIPE BANANA SKINS It will go up at 9:15 p.m. and LSAILING SOW at 10:30 p.m.

MILESTONES:

First Uruguayan artist to play solo at the Teatro de Verano and at the Velódromo Municipal de Montevideo. Sold Out shows at the Centenario Stadium (Montevideo), Luna Park, Ferro Stadium, Atlanta Stadium (Buenos Aires), Plaza Condesa and Lunario (Mexico City), almost 400 shows in Germany, dozens of tours throughout the Americas and Europe. More than 1000 shows in total.

Ticketing

The latest tickets are still available at all points of TICKETS and through the web www.ticketea.com.py with costs from Gs. 160,000.

