Lääne Elu newspaper on Saturday, May 6

The port of Österby found a new tenant

The municipality of Lääne Nigula leased the completed Österby port building and harbor two years ago to Kaisa Ülejõe’s company Kehakuskus.

Ülejõe has run Herman’s Bistro in Haapsalu and rented the Müiriääre cafe last summer, of which she continues to be the hostess. “I was also one of the founders of the Österby harbor cafe,” Ülejõe noted.

A third interested party is seeking the right to hunt in Vorms

While the Vorms hunting society and the NGO Rannarootslane struggled to get permission from the landowners to hunt on the island, a third bidder, OÜ Kulnor, is also waiting for its opportunity.

Marilin Mihkelson: you can’t make hasty decisions in heritage protection

According to Marilin Mihkelson, the new head of the Heritage Protection Board, the board faces two major tasks: the inventory of monuments and the adoption of new protection regulations for heritage protected areas.

In order not to miss tomorrow’s news, subscribe to Lääne Elu here!