News

Lääne Elu newspaper on Thursday, April 20

Lääne Elu newspaper on Thursday, April 20

Police traffic police – two violators in ten minutes

At noon on Tuesday, the police officers measured the driving speed of motorists at the entrance to Uuemõisa. There are a total of 19 places where speed can be measured in Läänemaa as part of traffic inspections.

The work that started last year at the Nõva recreation area will be completed this year

This year, the State Forest Management Center (RMK) will continue the reconstruction work that started last year at the Nõval Lepaaugu recreation area.

