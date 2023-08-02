Home » Lääne Elu newspaper on Thursday, August 3
News

Lääne Elu newspaper on Thursday, August 3

by admin
Lääne Elu newspaper on Thursday, August 3

Residential and commercial buildings can be built next to the railway station

Apartment buildings and commercial buildings may come near the railway station along Kiltsi road and Lao street.

Mayor of Uman: We will win because we have no other way out

Uman’s six-member delegation arrived in Haapsallu last Thursday evening, the Umans started driving back home on Monday morning. Lääne Elu spoke with the mayor of Uman, Irõna Pletnõva, on Friday afternoon.

In order not to miss tomorrow’s news, subscribe to Lääne Elu here!

See also  High prices for plane tickets and steamships arouse the resentment of Moroccans in Italy

You may also like

Dayana Jaime a follower who criticized her way...

Colin Bell: “We have a mini-chance against Germany”

El Salvador records 420 days without registering homicides...

all you need to know about it

President Xi Jinping Celebrates 10th Anniversary of China-Pakistan...

Red Sea – Abandoned tanker FSO Safer pumped...

Marta and Brazil capitulate to Jamaica. The Seleção...

Reports of Armed Attacker Prompt Temporary Closure of...

The 5G auction process in Colombia begins firmly

Dispute over photo costs: CSU statement about Scholz...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy