Lääne Elu newspaper on Thursday, July 13

It is more difficult for young people in Western Estonia to get alcohol from a store than their peers

The results of a survey conducted last year reveal that compared to their peers living in other parts of Estonia, young people in Western Estonia have the hardest time getting alcohol from a store.

American cars are taking over the city

At the weekend, thousands of cars of American origin gather at the Haapsallu exhibition.

The mother-daughter duo Aavasalu plunges the viewer down the rabbit hole

Artist mother and daughter May and Ursula Aavasalu exhibit the characters of Lewis Carroll’s famous children’s book in the basement of Haapsalu Art School.

In order not to miss tomorrow’s news, subscribe to Lääne Elu here!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

