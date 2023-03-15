Architects: not all interesting solutions are suitable for the old town

Designing a new building in Haapsalu’s old town is difficult, former Haapsalu city architect Anu Joost and architect Ell Väärtnău realized when they had a look at the architectural competition for the Haapsalu city government’s new building.

The school reform bill crumbles the power alliance

It is highly likely that Lääneranna municipal councilors will vote against the decision to close and cut schools if the bill reaches the councilors’ table in an unchanged form.

In order not to miss tomorrow’s news, subscribe to Lääne Elu here!