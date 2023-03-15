Home News Lääne Elu newspaper on Thursday, March 16
News

Lääne Elu newspaper on Thursday, March 16

by admin
Lääne Elu newspaper on Thursday, March 16

Architects: not all interesting solutions are suitable for the old town

Designing a new building in Haapsalu’s old town is difficult, former Haapsalu city architect Anu Joost and architect Ell Väärtnău realized when they had a look at the architectural competition for the Haapsalu city government’s new building.

The school reform bill crumbles the power alliance

It is highly likely that Lääneranna municipal councilors will vote against the decision to close and cut schools if the bill reaches the councilors’ table in an unchanged form.

In order not to miss tomorrow’s news, subscribe to Lääne Elu here!

See also  Bank of Communications Inclusive Finance: Continuously deepen financial innovation to boost the development of the real economy

You may also like

How to ensure food hygiene?After Yoshinoya ate cockroaches,...

Milan stock exchange falls sharply, banks’ sell-off resumes...

Devotion and miracles granted led him to interpret...

FARC dissidents displace ex-combatants

18 million euro loan to Ecopol for international...

Amnesty International demands the immediate release of PPA...

Video: landslide on Vía La Plata

The population data of 15 provinces in the...

US Treasuries are reviewing financial sector exposure to...

Press review of Wednesday March 15, 2023: The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy