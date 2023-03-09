Home News Lääne Elu newspaper on Thursday, March 9
News

by admin
Võntküla will have a speed camera instead of a light traffic road

The people of Võntküla want an easy road, but the Transport Board instead promised to put a speed camera near the bus stop.

A manger group comes to Kastani Street

The Haapsalu city government is creating a crèche group in the premises of the welfare center on Kastani Street, because there are more children who need kindergarten places than the city government can offer.

