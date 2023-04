Ilon Wikland’s previously unseen works arrived in Haapsallu

Liesel Meier-Wiedenbach, who worked as a nanny for the famous artist, donated 88 previously unseen sketches to the Ilon Wikland Museum in Haapsalu.

Haapsalu fencers brought medals

The fencers of Haapsalu fencing club En Garde brought home several medals from the Estonian epee fencing championship held in Saku over the weekend.

