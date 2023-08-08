Home » Lääne Elu newspaper on Tuesday, August 8
Lääne Elu newspaper on Tuesday, August 8

Lääne Elu newspaper on Tuesday, August 8

The Evald Okas Museum organized an art auction to support the renovation of the building

The Evald Okas Museum in Haapsalu is undergoing renovations for the second year in order to turn the museum into a year-round visitor center. To support this, the museum organized an art auction on Sunday.

The headliners of August Blues surprised even the organizers

Last weekend, Haapsalu was filled with blues music, which attracted thousands of blues enthusiasts to the city. “It went very well,” said festival program manager Raul Ukareda. According to him, what makes August blues August blues is the atmosphere and the people who come to the festival create it.

