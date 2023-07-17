Lääne Elu newspaper on Tuesday, July 18

The open farm day brought thousands of visitors to the countryside

The open farm day brought thousands of visitors to the farms of Läänemaa over the weekend, who explored rural life, from animals and crop harvesting to manure art.

The residents of Virtu created a council to save the school

At the Virtsu public meeting, 60-70 local residents decided to form an island council and two working groups, which will deal with the preservation of Virtsu’s nine-grade school and the merger with Muhu municipality.

