Home » Lääne Elu newspaper on Tuesday, July 18
News

Lääne Elu newspaper on Tuesday, July 18

by admin
Lääne Elu newspaper on Tuesday, July 18

The open farm day brought thousands of visitors to the countryside

The open farm day brought thousands of visitors to the farms of Läänemaa over the weekend, who explored rural life, from animals and crop harvesting to manure art.

The residents of Virtu created a council to save the school

At the Virtsu public meeting, 60-70 local residents decided to form an island council and two working groups, which will deal with the preservation of Virtsu’s nine-grade school and the merger with Muhu municipality.

In order not to miss tomorrow’s news, subscribe to Lääne Elu here!

Previous articleThe court left Metsküla school without legal protection

See also  Huilense karate will represent the country

You may also like

Opening of the symposium on forensic medicine to...

Child Critically Injured After Fall on Ride at...

55 whales die after running aground on a...

Three years imprisonment for millionaire thief

Federal Ministry of Justice wants to further develop...

Collapse of a building in Egypt leaves around...

In Colombia, industry and commerce continued to fall...

The last generation is radicalizing – and wants...

Former FMLN secretary general Medardo González and his...

Mysterious Death of Missing New York Man Under...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy