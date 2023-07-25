Home » Lääne Elu newspaper on Tuesday, July 25
News

Lääne Elu newspaper on Tuesday, July 25

by admin
Lääne Elu newspaper on Tuesday, July 25

Läänemaa is allowed to hunt one bear

The Environmental Board granted permission to hunt one bear in Läänemaa, last hunting season we were allowed to hunt two bears.

The Haapsalu Railway Museum will get a new exhibit

On Wednesday, the collection of the Railway and Communications Museum will be supplemented with a new exhibit, the diesel train driver’s car DR1BJ-2717, which is the last preserved car of this type in Estonia.

The post Lääne Elu newspaper on Tuesday, July 25 appeared first on Lääne Elu.

See also  Federvini: production costs and attacks on PDOs threaten the resumption of exports

You may also like

Strong winds in Cauca affect the electricity service...

Implementing Xi Jinping’s Vision: Advancing Ecological Protection, Reform,...

Burning hills around Palermo, flames threaten homes –...

They arrest a drunk driver who shot several...

Democratic Center delivered endorsements in Casanare to candidates...

Heavenly bread. Maria Lai on display in Rieti...

“The Court of Accounts cannot continue to be...

Alert for possible explosive device in the seventh...

Mediterranean University – Primary Education Sciences 2023/2024

Subjects linked to drug trafficking will continue in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy