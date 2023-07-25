Läänemaa is allowed to hunt one bear

The Environmental Board granted permission to hunt one bear in Läänemaa, last hunting season we were allowed to hunt two bears.

The Haapsalu Railway Museum will get a new exhibit

On Wednesday, the collection of the Railway and Communications Museum will be supplemented with a new exhibit, the diesel train driver’s car DR1BJ-2717, which is the last preserved car of this type in Estonia.

The post Lääne Elu newspaper on Tuesday, July 25 appeared first on Lääne Elu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

