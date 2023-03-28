Home News Lääne Elu newspaper on Tuesday, March 28
Lääne Elu newspaper on Tuesday, March 28

Lääne Elu newspaper on Tuesday, March 28

The people of Lääneranna go to court to protect the schools

Parents and residents are going to court to challenge the March 24 decision of the Lääneranna municipal council to close two schools in the fall and reduce three schools to fourth and sixth grades.

The basement box in Uuemõisa was on fire

In the early hours of Monday, the basement box of the Uuemõisa apartment building caught fire, 19 people were evacuated from the building due to the fire.

