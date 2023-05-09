Home » Lääne Elu newspaper on Tuesday, May 9
News

by admin
Lääne Nigula Church was the first church to receive land heating

Lääne-Nigula Church is probably the first of Estonia’s medieval churches to be heated by geothermal energy.
The ground heating system built with the support of the Leader measure, Kodukant Läänemaa, Lääne-Nigula municipality and donors will replace the very expensive oil heating solution.

The children of Noaroots held a curate school

The children of Noaroots school had an unusual school day on Friday, because they drove to the place of the former curate’s school in Kudan, a few kilometers away from the school building.

The Kullamaa May Run offered joy and fun

Spring is running time in the animal kingdom, and it’s no different for humans. Currently, several races are taking place all over Estonia, and the traditional 34th May race was held in Kullamaalg on Sunday.

