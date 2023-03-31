Home News Lääne Elu paper sheet on Saturday, April 1
Lääne Elu paper sheet on Saturday, April 1

Lääne Elu paper sheet on Saturday, April 1

Haapsalu got a new hall

The Hingeviiul funeral home, which has been operating in Haapsalu for two years, opened a new hall at the Haapsalu Forest Cemetery on Friday, where both funeral ceremonies and funerals can be organized.

Mikk Lõhmus: the goal of self-government can only be the well-being of the residents

The reform of the school network carried out in a hurry caused a crisis of confidence in the Lääneranna municipality, which may lead to the disintegration of the local government, believes local government researcher Mikk Lõhmus.

Masu made Rita Aido paint

Rita Aido had her first solo exhibition shortly before her 70th birthday. From this week, his oil paintings and ceramics can be seen in the house gallery of Haapsalu Art School.

