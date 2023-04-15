Home News Lääne Elu paper sheet on Saturday, April 15
News

Lääne Elu paper sheet on Saturday, April 15

by admin
Lääne Elu paper sheet on Saturday, April 15

The council did not give Metsküla library any hope of life

The Lääneranta council did not give in to the Metsküla cultural association’s request, and the decision to close four libraries in the municipality will not be changed. The municipal council decided at the February session that the libraries in Saulepi, Kirbla, Tuudi and Metsküla will be closed. Metsküla did not agree to this, and MTÜ Metsküla Kultuuriühing filed an appeal, in which they requested the cancellation of the decision to reorganize the libraries of Lääneranna.

Taebla got the first bicycle maintenance points in Läänemaa

Taebla is the first place in Läänemaa where you can use a public bicycle maintenance point. And there are two of them in the settlement – one is near the gymnasium and the other is next to the bicycle storage near the Taebla bus stop.

In the Laikmaa Museum, the time of nastikas began

When the phone of Eha Nõmme, the hostess of the Ants Laikmaa House Museum, rings in April, she already knows that she will be asked if the nastikas have woken up from hibernation. The houses in Laikmaa House Museum are almost as famous as the artist himself. “I’m not going to ask if you came for the nastiki or Laikmaa,” says Nõmm.

In order not to miss tomorrow’s news, subscribe to Lääne Elu here!

See also  Data without pathos: A very cold April in 2023. Is it true? | Economy | .a week

You may also like

Beni: the national police raise awareness on the...

Jamundi and the environment

In this way, Internet customers can secure a...

Nine cases of ablation have been registered in...

490 companies from our province participated in the...

Weberzeile shopping center with highest turnover since opening

CEL protects 221 reforested areas – 102nine El...

Miracle live!

They capture subjects after murdering two women

Emergency for the Ruiz entered the decree for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy