The council did not give Metsküla library any hope of life

The Lääneranta council did not give in to the Metsküla cultural association’s request, and the decision to close four libraries in the municipality will not be changed. The municipal council decided at the February session that the libraries in Saulepi, Kirbla, Tuudi and Metsküla will be closed. Metsküla did not agree to this, and MTÜ Metsküla Kultuuriühing filed an appeal, in which they requested the cancellation of the decision to reorganize the libraries of Lääneranna.

Taebla got the first bicycle maintenance points in Läänemaa

Taebla is the first place in Läänemaa where you can use a public bicycle maintenance point. And there are two of them in the settlement – one is near the gymnasium and the other is next to the bicycle storage near the Taebla bus stop.

In the Laikmaa Museum, the time of nastikas began

When the phone of Eha Nõmme, the hostess of the Ants Laikmaa House Museum, rings in April, she already knows that she will be asked if the nastikas have woken up from hibernation. The houses in Laikmaa House Museum are almost as famous as the artist himself. “I’m not going to ask if you came for the nastiki or Laikmaa,” says Nõmm.

