Lääne Elu paper sheet on Saturday, April 22

Lääne-Nigula founded its own family doctor’s center

On Thursday, the Lääne-Nigula council decided to establish the Lääne-Nigula Family Physician Center as a municipality company, which will start offering family doctor services in Risti from May 1. “Creating a family medicine center is a big challenge, because we don’t have the experience for it. But where do these experiences come from, if not by trying,” said Rein Kruusmaa, Rist district headman and member of the Lääne-Nigula municipal government, who has been working on solving the family doctor problem in Rist for the last few months.

Argo Vispert – Estonia’s eighth chief accountant

Argo Vispert, a sixth-grade student at Martna School, came eighth in the Estonian Smart Sports Championship at Tallinn Real School. Three days after the smart sports championship, the boy says that eighth place is rather bad.

HÕFF focuses on the Finnish epic

The focus of this year’s Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival (HÕFF) is the Finnish epic “Kalevala” – as the opening film, you can see the film “Sampo”, before the festival you can take pictures with Väinämöis and hear bloody stories from the epic. “”Kalevala” is synonymous with modern horror, with many bloody moments,” said . Head of HÕFF, Helmut Jänes.

In order not to miss tomorrow’s news, subscribe to Lääne Elu here!