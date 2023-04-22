Home » Lääne Elu paper sheet on Saturday, April 22
News

Lääne Elu paper sheet on Saturday, April 22

by admin
Lääne Elu paper sheet on Saturday, April 22

Lääne-Nigula founded its own family doctor’s center

On Thursday, the Lääne-Nigula council decided to establish the Lääne-Nigula Family Physician Center as a municipality company, which will start offering family doctor services in Risti from May 1. “Creating a family medicine center is a big challenge, because we don’t have the experience for it. But where do these experiences come from, if not by trying,” said Rein Kruusmaa, Rist district headman and member of the Lääne-Nigula municipal government, who has been working on solving the family doctor problem in Rist for the last few months.

Argo Vispert – Estonia’s eighth chief accountant

Argo Vispert, a sixth-grade student at Martna School, came eighth in the Estonian Smart Sports Championship at Tallinn Real School. Three days after the smart sports championship, the boy says that eighth place is rather bad.

HÕFF focuses on the Finnish epic

The focus of this year’s Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival (HÕFF) is the Finnish epic “Kalevala” – as the opening film, you can see the film “Sampo”, before the festival you can take pictures with Väinämöis and hear bloody stories from the epic. “”Kalevala” is synonymous with modern horror, with many bloody moments,” said . Head of HÕFF, Helmut Jänes.

In order not to miss tomorrow’s news, subscribe to Lääne Elu here!

See also  Case of domestic violence in Trinidad, he was shot in the face and hit his head – news

You may also like

Derailed wagon: circulation still gradually recovering – Tuscany

They catch Gasper, dangerous homeboy of the MS

Radamel Falcao is injured again and misses this...

The portal website of Jinan Municipal Government focuses...

Saturday April 22, 2023 Sky Cinema, Anastasia

A 3-day truce is agreed to the war...

“The Church fights against pedophilia”

the NASA satellite crashed on the Sahara »...

Marian month will begin with a festive agenda...

Reconstruction works in Mocoa continue at half speed

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy