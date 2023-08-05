Home » Lääne Elu paper sheet on Saturday, August 5
Lääne Elu paper sheet on Saturday, August 5

Lääne Elu paper sheet on Saturday, August 5

Solar parks disturb local residents

According to Aet Maiblum, the landlady of the Tohvri-Jaani farm, who settled down in Kirikukülla from Õismäe at the turn of the century, the sloppy solar parks are scaring people back to the city. At the beginning of the century, Maiblum, who lived on Õismäe in Tallinn, packed his suitcases and fled to live in Kirikukülla. But now “things have gotten so bad” that you have to move or leave. “This artificial landscape is still too much here, there could be more rural life in the country,” said Maiblum.

Haapsalu’s outdoor public toilets: from a smelly mess to an imperial toilet

As local residents, we don’t have reason to think very often about the existence of a public toilet, but for guests of the city who cannot go home or to work in case of emergency, their existence and accessibility is very important.

Ceramicist Liisu Arro holds in Haapsalu vintage– boutique

The twenty-square-meter tiny shop on the main street of Haapsalu catches the eye – there really are as many colors as there are in the feathers of a silktail.

