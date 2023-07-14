Home » Lääne Elu paper sheet on Saturday, July 15
Lääne Elu paper sheet on Saturday, July 15

Lääne Elu paper sheet on Saturday, July 15

Municipal aid for nursing home residents varies

The municipality of Lääneranna decided to come to the aid of people in need of a nursing home with such a small amount that it attracted the attention of the Social Insurance Board.

Laine Belovas: Don’t do anything that isn’t directly useful or fun

Laine Belovas, who founded Noaroots Gymnasium and managed it for 33 years, once came to Pürks as a school teacher with the idea that she would leave after a year.

