Lääne Elu paper sheet on Saturday, July 29

“A” like ahing, or the story of how the Virts man put people and things to him according to the alphabet

The head of the Virtsu Museum, Jüri Mõniste, is a man who knows Virtsu like the back of his hand, and it’s no wonder – he was born in Virtsu and lived there all his life in the same house.

A pharmacist in Haapsalu published a book of poetry

Haapsalu pharmacist Inna Varbola shaped the emotions of a year and a half into free verse poems and published them with her own account and letters.

Previous articleEpee women made their lives difficultNext articleDigileht 29.07.2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

