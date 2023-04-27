Lääne Elu paper sheet on Thursday, April 27

The road to the Kirimäe bathing place is blocked by a large barrier

The road leading to the bathing place on Kirimäe island is closed with a large barrier and a sign prohibiting entry, which gives the impression that visitors are not welcome beyond the parking lot.

Läänemaa will get a new school

In Linnamäe, a home study group for first-grade children working on the methodology of the creative future school will start in autumn.

