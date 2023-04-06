Home News Lääne Elu paper sheet on Thursday, April 6
Lääne Elu paper sheet on Thursday, April 6

Lääne Elu paper sheet on Thursday, April 6

Posti street trees may finally get a protective grid

Cars have driven deep furrows around the trees on the main street in Haapsalu, which was completed last year, and the city government is still planning to tidy up the area around the trees.

The court is looking for serial fraud

Further developments in the criminal case of the wanted serial killer Richard Ivo Simson were discussed in the Haapsalu court on Tuesday.

The forgotten baabas and the rediscovered pasha

Easter – one of the names of the upcoming holidays directly refers to meat as a holiday food. However, rich breads have been the decoration of the Easter table in Estonia.

