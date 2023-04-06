Posti street trees may finally get a protective grid
Cars have driven deep furrows around the trees on the main street in Haapsalu, which was completed last year, and the city government is still planning to tidy up the area around the trees.
The court is looking for serial fraud
Further developments in the criminal case of the wanted serial killer Richard Ivo Simson were discussed in the Haapsalu court on Tuesday.
The forgotten baabas and the rediscovered pasha
Easter – one of the names of the upcoming holidays directly refers to meat as a holiday food. However, rich breads have been the decoration of the Easter table in Estonia.
