News

Lääne Elu paper sheet on Thursday, January 4

Lääne Elu paper sheet on Thursday, January 4

Isamaa built the roof covering Läänemaa

Although the Läänemaa region of Isamaa was also beating slowly in the past, now with the support of the central parties, new momentum is being pushed into Isamaa.

The Epiphany fair opens the year of cultural diversity

On Saturday, this year’s first fair brings fair life, folk and gypsy dance to Haapsalu Karja street, and also hands the baton of the year of movement to the year of cultural richness.

