Lääne Elu paper sheet on Thursday, July 6

A party in several sixes, or how the LÜG choir went to a song party

The whole year’s rehearsals were over and it was time to take steps towards Tallinn. Why there? Still because the “Holy Earth” song party was waiting. So we, the youth choir of Läänemaa joint high school, also went to the party.

At the Ilon Wikland Museum, Oskar and things take the stage

Based on Andrus Kivirähki’s children’s book of the same name, Tõru Kannimäe, an 8th grade student of Oru School, shines in the lead role.

In order not to miss tomorrow’s news, subscribe to Lääne Elu here!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

