Lääne Elu paper sheet on Thursday, September 21

MAFF films can also be seen in small cultural houses

The films of the Matsalu Nature Film Festival (MAFF), which started in Lihula on Wednesday, will also reach the smaller cultural centers of Lääne County in Oru, Pürkis and Vormsi.

The country people are waiting for a visit on Saturday

Lääne-Nigula municipality, as the only municipality in Lääne County, will take part in the country living day this Saturday, where twenty places are waiting for guests.

Previous articleSA Läänemaa is waiting for father of the year candidates

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

