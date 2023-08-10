Home » Läänemaa JK women got their fifth win of the season
Läänemaa JK women got their fifth win of the season

Läänemaa JK women’s team. Photo: Triin Vellemäe Läänemaa JK women’s team. Photo: Triin Vellemäe

Yesterday, August 9, in the match of the sixth round of the women’s national league B level, held on the Haapsalu artificial turf field, the women of Läänemaa JK beat the joint team of Keila JK and Nõmme Kalju with the result 4-3 in front of almost a hundred spectators.

Karen Loorens, Mariliisa Murumäe, Riina Kopti and Kristina Ivaškina scored for the team. “The first half was calm and we were able to build our game, hence the 3-0 halftime result,” said Ulrika Tülp, head coach of the Westerners.

“In the second half I wanted to give the players playing time and experience and I had to break up the game a bit and we almost let the opponents behind. But a win is a win,” ex-national Tülp summed up the game.

Läänemaa is currently the leader of the subgroup. The next game of the women’s team will take place on Sunday, August 13 in Haapsalu, where they will host Maardu.

