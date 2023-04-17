Lab-grown meat could be sold in the US very soon – EntornoInteligente

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved two laboratory chicken producers in the United States to be able to sell their products in the country.

After several investigations, the FDA deemed them safe for human consumption.

Now, regulators are working on how to label cultured meat and inspect the facility that produces ita final step that will likely be resolved later this year, so perhaps we’ll see lab-grown meat hit the markets.

Lab-grown meat is produced in bioreactors from animal stem cells that are fed with vitamins, sugars, fats and oxygen; the process creates real meat tissue without having to raise or slaughter an animal.

Advances in cell culture technology are allowing food developers to use cells obtained from livestock, poultry, shellfish or other animals in food production, the FDA says on its website.

Americans consume about 34 billion kilograms of red meat and poultry each year, according to the USDA.

That’s 100 kilograms of red meat per personwhich poses great problems both from the point of view of health and the environment.

Good Meat, a subsidiary of the Eat Just company, completed its pre-market FDA review according to CNN two weeks ago.

The agency is said to have “no questions at this time” about the safety of the lab-grown chicken. It’s the second positive review for a cultured meat company, after UPSIDE Foods was also approved by the FDA in November 2022.

In 2020, Good Meat was able to start selling its lab-grown chicken in Singapore, the first country to sell such a product.

Now, Good Meat and UPSIDE Foods could hit the US market soon once they clear all remaining hurdles.

As demand for meat continues to rise, advocates say cultured meat can supplement the existing food supply..

Even President Joe Biden has supported the effort, signing an executive order last year directing the Department of Agriculture to support “growing alternative food sources.”

The order says that biotechnology and biomanufacturing can be used to achieve the country’s climate and energy goals, an argument also made by the companies.

ORIGINAL LINK: Lab-grown meat could be sold in the US very soon – LaPatilla.com