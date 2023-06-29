Laba Kodjo Fodoh leaves doubts hanging over his future at Al Ain FC

On Tuesday 27 and Wednesday 28 June 2023, the Laba Kodjo Fodoh U17 trophy recognition tournament was played. The Al Ain FC striker has answered questions regarding his future at Al Ain FC and he is more or less doubtful.

The 4th edition of the Laba Kodjo Fodoh trophy recognition tournament culminated this Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at the Gbossimé stadium. Éclair Foot d’Adjomayi won this edition of Grand Lomé ahead of Léopard FC, victory 1 goal to 0 and succeeds Top foot. Opportunity for the Al Ain FC striker to thank all his partners and state the purpose of this tournament (read the article below).

Tournament of recognition: promoter Laba Kodjo Fodoh kicks off edition 4

He also wanted to remove any ambiguity on his departure or not from Al Ain FC “ For the moment I am still an Al Ain FC player, I think I will continue because I feel good there. The fans and everyone treat me well. But you never say never, never in football. I have contacts from Saudi Arabia but at the moment I am at Al Ain FC. You never know in football anything can happen. Still got calls from left to right but we’ll see what the future holds». Clarified Laba Kodjo Fodoh.

This 4th edition saw the presence of the captain of Getafe, Djené Dakonam, the Togolese international Guillaume Yenoussi, the minister of communication Akodah Ayewouadan, the mayor of the commune Golfe 4, the secretary general of the ministry of Sports and Leisure, the president of the Togolese Football Federation and so many others. In Sokodé, the Etécon Academy won the 4th edition of this tournament.