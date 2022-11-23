The ethical-sustainable clothing branded LabelLess arrive on display in Pieve for the first time. The young people of the Cadore start-up, born in 2020 to promote greater awareness of the quality of clothing, have signed an agreement with the Bottega Bio di Tai to open – limited to this week – the first LabelLess store adjacent to the same grocery store .

«For the first time, we are offering all interested parties the opportunity to physically visit us in this temporary exhibition space, to try out our clothing lines and test live the superior quality of pure, naturally grown cotton», explains Gabriele Kratter , founding partner of the brand. There is time until Sunday to visit this union between clothing and organic food, a collaboration that – according to the protagonists themselves – wants to experiment with new exhibition models and promote love for the Cadore area and – at the same time – sustainability . «You will find us ready to tell you our story, our daily commitment. We will let you know closely what we do and we will show you the results of what for us is an innovative manufacturing process, capable of reducing the environmental impact by up to 90%, while protecting – at the same time – the rights of workers », explains Aldo Calabria, another of the young founders, «in short, we want to raise awareness of the importance of these issues because uncontrolled production causes great damage to the environment».

At Tai’s exhibition, there is also a section of vintage clothing, with the aim of recovering what for some may be considered waste, for others a resource. “The closing on Sunday is expected to coincide with the week of Black Friday, an event to which we expressed our opposition last year, distinguishing ourselves from other companies”, concludes Kratter.