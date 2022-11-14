Listen to the audio version of the article

In contrast to the current narrative, the XII Annual Report on the economy of immigration of the Moressa Foundation arrives today in perfect harmony with European and international themes. Here are the main data.

Permits for work are on the rise

After the closures of 2020, in 2021 residence permits issued return to grow: 274,000, more than double the previous year. Above all, admissions for work are recovering, from 10,000 to over 50,000 and equal to 18.5% of total permits. However, the first channel of entry for immigrants in Italy is family reunification (44% of new permits). Entries for work in Italy (8.5 per 10,000 inhabitants) remain at a much lower level than the EU average (29.8). Foreigners residing in Italy are now stable at 5.2 million, 8.8% of the population.

Foreign workers penalized by Covid

Foreign workers in 2021 amounted to 2.26 million, equal to 10% of the total. The employment rate, which dropped sharply in 2020, remains lower than that of Italians (57.8% foreigners, 58.3% Italians).

“Complementary” labor market

Among the Italians, 37.5% carry out qualified and technical activities, against 7.8% of foreigners. On the contrary, unskilled workers are 8.5% among Italians and 31.7% among foreigners. Despite the concentration in the medium-low brackets, immigrant workers produce 144 billion of added value, contributing 9% to GDP. The incidence on GDP increases significantly in agriculture (17.9%), catering (16.9%) and construction (16.3%).

Immigrant entrepreneurship in continuous expansion

The increase of immigrant entrepreneurs continues, equal to 10% of the total. In ten years (2011-21), immigrants have grown (+ 31.6%) while Italians have decreased (-8.6%). Highest incidence in the Center-North and in the Construction, Commerce and Catering sectors.