Labor and health reforms would slow down economic growth

After careful analysis of the impact that labor and health reforms will have on the economy, the University EAFIT He said that the initiatives limit the growth of the economy, and reduce the generation of employment. The first, because the absence of a risk manager in the system would lower its efficiency, increasing the resources that the country has to allocate to the health system; and the second, because it would raise labor costs.

“The labor reform proposal presented by the Government, although it focuses on protecting current formal employees, can bring undesired consequences for the informally employed and the unemployed: the increase in the costs of formal employment will cause an increase in unemployment and informality employment, further aggravating the coverage problem in the contributory component of the old age protection system”, the report describes.

Meanwhile, they say, the health reform eliminates the mechanisms by which the efficient use of resources in the system is encouraged; and eliminates the risk management function, on the pretext that unnecessary financial intermediation is thus avoided.

Service

“Certainly there are things to improve in the system, especially in prevention and access to the service. But only the existence of adequate mechanisms to promote efficiency in the provision of the service will allow the system to be sustainable”.

Regarding the pension reform, they assure that it advances income to the Government, leaving large future obligations, which will have to be met in future generations.

“The limitations of the current system are also clear: its low coverage and the deep regressiveness of the system. But, probably the basic amount of contributions to the new system should be reduced to a minimum wage, and it should be ensured that financial surpluses are saved and managed efficiently.

In the opinion of the researchers, “the pension and labor reforms must be addressed jointly, because a pension system that improves coverage will only be achieved if it is well financed, reduces inequality, and if there is generation of new formal jobs.” . The problem is that the labor reform, as established in Congress, discourages the creation of new jobs, due to the high costs involved.

They point out that “Fedesarrollo estimates that a small commercial company would have cost overruns of 18.6%, which would severely limit its growth, and could instead lead to significant reductions in its level of activity. The reform also favors a small proportion of the country’s workers, those who are labor-related through salaried contracts, which represent at most 52.9% of work in the country. In this sense, the reform could be regressive, increasing informality and unemployment”.

Analysts say that “without a doubt, the reforms jointly seek to improve distributive aspects: it raises the income of wage earners; promotes alternative employment schemes (the popular economy, in the Development Plan) and creates a solidarity income for those who cannot obtain a pension, in the contributory pillar. But the scheme as a whole weakens the most important source of wealth and employment generation, economic growth: therefore, job insecurity increases and increases the burdens derived from any welfare scheme that seeks to address this precariousness”.

Productivity

In the opinion of the academics, “the National Government must harmonize the fundamental pillars of the two reforms, labor and pension, with a robust growth policy, if it wants to achieve sustainable results in the long term. This is therefore a labor reform that does not consider the reduction of informality, the increase in productivity and the generation of employment as fundamental pillars, nor does it identify common points with the pension reform”.

They explain that “the proposal is well-intentioned from the point of view that formal workers improve their working conditions, but without a doubt it suffers from severe problems in relation to job creation, which incidentally affect the possibilities of strengthening the pension system.” ”.

One of the central points of the labor reform filed by the Government is that it is aimed at increasing the benefits of the formally employed (a minority percentage of the labor force), while raising the costs for companies to generate quality jobs, which could increase the number of unemployed.

They maintain that additionally, another of the impacts of the labor reform is the increase in non-salary costs due to the increase in dismissal costs.

For Fedesarrollo, another impact on micro-establishments is that they reduce operating hours to reduce labor costs, sacrificing income at the same time. Finally, commerce could, depending on the market structure, transfer part of this increase in costs to the consumer through an increase in the price of their final good. The most possible scenario is that of a combination of these elements: a drop in micro-establishment sales, a reduction in employment and an increase in the price of the final good, which would imply higher inflation.