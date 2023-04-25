Labor competition increases before old age in rich countries

As populations in rich and middle-income countries are aging at a faster rate, competition for migrant workers is increasing.

According to a new World Bank (WB) report, ‘World Development Report 2023: Migrants, Refugees and Societies’, this trend is identified as a unique opportunity to make migration more helpful to economies and people.

Rich countries, as well as a growing number of middle-income countries ‒Traditionally, one of the main sources of migrants‒, are facing population decline, intensifying global competition for workers and talent. Meanwhile, most low-income countries are expected to experience rapid population growth, putting pressure to create more jobs for young people.

“Migration can be a powerful force in generating prosperity and development,” said World Bank Group Senior Managing Director Axel van Trotsenburg. “When properly managed, it provides benefits for all people, both in source and host societies.”

working age

In the coming decades, the proportion of working-age adults will decline markedly in many countries. In Spain, which has a population of 47 million, this percentage will drop by more than a third by 2100 and the number of people over 65 will increase from 20% to 39% of the population. Countries like Mexico, Thailand, Tunisia and Türkiye will soon need more foreign workers because their populations have stopped growing.

The WB points out that beyond this demographic change, the forces that drive migration are also changing, making cross-border movements more diverse and complex. Today, countries of destination and origin can have any income level, and many countries, such as Mexico, Nigeria, and the United Kingdom, send and receive migrants at the same time.

Trends

The number of refugees has nearly tripled in the last decade, and climate change threatens to further drive migration trends. Until now, most climate-driven displacement was within countries, but about 40% of the world’s population ‒3.5 billion people‒ lives in places highly exposed to climatic impacts.

Current approaches not only fail to maximize potential development gains from migration, but also cause great suffering to people moving under unfavorable conditions. About 2.5% of the world’s population ‒184 million people, including 37 million refugees‒ you now live outside your country of nationality. most ‒43%‒ It is found in developing countries.

The report underlines the urgency of better managing migration. The goal for policymakers should be to strengthen the match between migrants’ skills and demand in destination societies, while protecting refugees and reducing the need for unfavorable displacement. The report presents a framework for authorities to make this model a reality.

“This World Development Report proposes a simple but effective framework to help inform migration and refugee policy,” said Indermit Gill, World Bank Group Chief Economist and Senior Vice President of Development Economics. “It tells us when countries of destination can adopt these policies unilaterally, when it is more appropriate for countries of destination, transit and origin to do so plurilaterally, and when they should be considered a multilateral responsibility.”

Development

Countries of origin must make labor migration an explicit part of their development strategy. They must reduce the costs of remittances, facilitate the transfer of knowledge from the diaspora, develop skills that are in high demand around the world so that citizens can obtain better jobs if they migrate, mitigate the adverse effects of the “brain drain”, protect its citizens while they are abroad and support them when they return.

The report maintains that destination countries should encourage migration when the skills provided by migrants are highly required, facilitate their inclusion, and address the social impacts that cause concern among their citizens. They also need to allow refugees to move, get jobs and access whatever national services are available.

The WB says that international cooperation is essential to transform migration into a powerful force that contributes to development. Bilateral cooperation can strengthen the match between the skills of migrants and the needs of destination societies. Multilateral efforts are required to spread the costs of hosting refugees and address unfavorable migration cases.”