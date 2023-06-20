Labor court decides on Frauenkirchen organists | evangelisch.de

Dresden (epd). The Dresden Labor Court is expected to announce its decision on Wednesday in the case of organist Samuel Kummer, who was fired from the Frauenkirche Dresden Foundation. The chamber had set the date in May after the parties failed to reach a compromise at an oral hearing. (AZ: 1 Ca 126/22)

Kummer had sued against the termination of his contract after 17 years of service. The Frauenkirche Dresden Foundation accuses the organist of being unreliable and unpunctual. The 55-year-old musician denies the allegations. During the hearing, however, he admitted to disagreements with individuals. According to the chamber, there are said to have been more than a dozen warnings against Kummer.

The organist’s defense lawyer emphasized that it was not clarified whether the reasons for the warnings were lawful. E-mails about service agreements and the procedure for vacation replacements are controversial.

First of all, the negotiating chamber had expressed its concerns with regard to the effectiveness of the dismissal. The presiding judge later criticized the fact that Kummer, as an employee, had not responded to the warnings. In addition, he only announced eight months after the start of the trial that he had not read some emails. The judge appealed to both sides to come to an understanding.

