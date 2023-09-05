Labor Day Traffic Nightmare: Gridlock at Tijuana-San Diego Border Crossing

Labor Day in the US Leads to Massive Traffic Congestion at Tijuana Crossing

Tijuana, Mexico – Labor Day weekend in the United States brought serious road congestion for travelers trying to cross into the US from Tijuana. Social media users from specialized groups reported waiting in lines that stretched over nine kilometers, with an average wait time of three hours at the San Ysidro Garita crossing.

The length of the waiting line started at the Peninsula shopping plaza and resembled the traffic situation experienced during the Christmas season. The heavy congestion caused by the long wait times resulted in the saturation of the eastern expressway and other alternate roads connecting to the cross-border route.

The Tijuana Municipal Public Security Secretariat declined to disclose the exact number of transit officers deployed or their distribution across different zones. However, they did mention that these were routine operations carried out during periods of significant vehicle flow to the United States.

According to Google Maps, alternate streets also experienced severe traffic congestion, particularly Agua Caliente Boulevard and Federal Highway 1 that connects to Playas de Rosarito.

The checkpoint’s service telephone number, 664 700 7000, recorded 700 cars waiting in the 24 open lines at San Ysidro, while the pedestrian crossing saw a queue of 800 people. At Otay, all eight doors were open, but the line of waiting vehicles reached 250 units according to the app.

The congestion and lengthy wait times caused frustration among travelers and highlights the need for improved infrastructure and coordination between Mexican and US authorities to manage the heavy flow of traffic during peak holiday weekends.

Travelers are advised to plan their crossings ahead of time and consider using alternative entry points to avoid lengthy delays and traffic jams.

