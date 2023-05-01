Labor Day: Unions demand higher wages | > – News

Status: 05/01/2023 06:33 a.m For more than 130 years, May Day has been a symbol of the labor movement and a reason for trade unions throughout Germany to call for rallies and demonstrations. The motto of the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB) this year: “unbroken solidarity”. It is about better working conditions, more social justice and, above all, higher wages.

von Anna-Lou Beckmann

In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, there is no way around the latter, according to the Vice Chairman of the DGB Nord, Ingo Schlueter. The skills shortage is getting worse and worse. “We still have a very high number of commuters of around 75,000 colleagues who commute to work from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania every day. We have many women in mini-jobs or part-time who would work significantly more. And we have children from the state who would like to come back to Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania if they actually earned more,” says Schlueter. He is convinced that collective agreements can keep these people in the country for the job market.

DGB: 850 euros less for people without a collective agreement

His calculation: people in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania with a collective agreement would earn an average of 850 euros more gross per month. His conclusion: “A collective agreement helps. The union helps. Now it’s the employer’s turn, otherwise we simply won’t achieve a competitive wage level in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.” That is why the DGB recently asked the employer side to enter into negotiations. “I expect an answer to this immediately after May 1st,” said Schlueter.

“These are trade union demands that we have been hearing for many years,” says Lars Schwarz, President of the Federation of Business Associations in the State (VUMV). “We’re not just making a wish here.” Even the last person should have understood by now that the labor and skilled labor problem cannot simply be solved by paying more. “These are myths,” said the employer representative. Black prefers to lower taxes.

Black: Vice world champion in taxes

His reasoning: “We are vice world champions when it comes to taxes and the only ones who benefit from this are the state and politics. If we reduce that, there will also be more left over for the employees.” Even if Schwarz does not completely rule out “agreements on an equal footing with the social partners” on the subject of wages, Schlüter only replies: “These are employer opinions that got stuck firmly in the 1990s are.”

Minister of Labor Meyer: Good wages help against the shortage of skilled workers

State Labor Minister Reinhard Meyer (SPD) has provided backing for the union demands. They are justified in view of rising prices. And Meyer also sees good wages as an opportunity for better working conditions that could help to overcome the shortage of skilled workers. And so May 1st is also a good opportunity for Minister Meyer to advertise the new public procurement and collective bargaining loyalty law. The red-red coalition partners are currently working on this. It will be discussed in Parliament next week.

Dispute about new planned tariff loyalty law in sight

Only those companies could receive orders and subsidies from the state that pay wages or wages equal to wages. VUMV boss Schwarz calls the project “an absolute non-starter” and a “cheap attempt to shift the responsibility onto the employees”. He goes on to say: “We do not need any more harmful interference with entrepreneurial freedom.” The social democrat replies to critical voices such as these:

“Anyone who believes that they can build an economic business model solely on the basis of a minimum wage of twelve euros will fail in the long run.” He confirms that many entrepreneurs in the country are currently following suit when it comes to wages.

SPD Labor Minister: “Immigration is a must”

However, the minister does not only want to tackle the shortage of workers and skilled workers with rising wages. According to Meyer, in the future there will be more advertising for training, more incentives for entrepreneurship and more training for specialized professions of the future. “And we will experience that the image of the workforce in the company is literally becoming more colorful. The topic of immigration is a must in order to find the workers and skilled workers for the future,” Meyer is sure of.