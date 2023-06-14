Labor informality rate decreased 1.3% and reached 57.5%

THE RATE of informally employed decreased from 58.8% in the quarter between February and April of last year to 57.5% in the same period this year.

On the other hand, for the 13 cities and metropolitan areas, this proportion was 42.4%, which represented a decrease of 1.8 percentage points compared to the February-April 2022 rolling quarter (44.2%).

According to information from DANE, for the total of 23 cities and metropolitan areas, the proportion of informality was 43.9%, with a decrease of 1.8 percentage points compared to the February-April 2022 mobile quarter (45 .7%).

According to sex

On the other hand, in the national total, the proportion of informal men in the February-April 2023 mobile quarter was 59.7%, which meant a decrease of 1.7 percentage points compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the case of women, 54.3% were informally employed, compared to the mobile quarter February-April 2022 (55.1%), implied a decrease of 0.8%.

For the 13 cities and metropolitan areas, the proportion of informal women was 41.6%, while for the 23 cities and metropolitan areas this proportion was 42.9%, which represented a decrease of 1.4 percentage points in each case, compared to the moving quarter February-April 2022.

On the other hand, in populated centers and dispersed rural areas, for the February-April 2023 mobile quarter, the proportion of informality for women was 84.4%, while for men it was 84.3%.

By cities

For the analysis period, of the 23 cities and metropolitan areas, those with the highest proportion of informality were: Sincelejo (69.3%), Riohacha (66.7%) and Santa Marta (63.9%), while The cities with the lowest proportion of informality were: Bogotá DC (33.2%), Manizales AM (33.4%) and Medellín AM (38.9%).

By company size

According to the report, andIn the national total, for the February-April 2023 mobile quarter, 84.9% of the employed population that worked in micro-enterprises was informal, while in small companies, medium-sized companies, and large companies, the proportion of informal workers was: 21.0 %, 7.2%, and 3.6%, respectively

youth unemployment

In another order, during the mobile quarter February-April 2023, the global participation rate (TGP) of the young population in the national total was 56.1%, registering an increase of 0.3% compared to the same period of previous year (55.8%).

The occupancy rate (OT) for the total number of people between 15 and 28 years old was 46.0%, presenting an increase of 1.4% compared to the mobile quarter February-April 2022 (44.6%), while the The unemployment level of the young population was 18.0%, registering a decrease of 1.9% compared to the moving quarter February-April 2022 (20.0%).

The branch of economic activity that concentrated the largest number of employed persons was trade and vehicle repair (19.4%) followed by Agriculture, livestock, hunting, forestry and fishing (14.8%). For its part, Accommodation and food services was the branch of activity that contributed the most positively to the variation in occupancy, with 1.0 percentage points.

For the national total in the February-April 2023 mobile quarter, Worker, private employee and Self-employed worker were the occupational positions that had the highest participation of the young employed population with 55.5% and 32.9%, respectively. The occupational position that contributed the most to the increase in employment was Worker, private employee with 2.6 percentage points.

In the thirteen cities and metropolitan areas, during the mobile quarter February-April 2023, the global participation rate (TGP) of the young population was 58.0%, in the same period of the previous year this rate was 57.9 %.

In the analysis period, the occupancy rate for the total youth population was 47.5%, while in the February-April 2022 mobile quarter it was 46.3%, which represented an increase of 1.3%. .

The unemployment rate of the young population was 18.1%, registering a decrease of 2.0% compared to the moving quarter February-April 2022 (20.2%).

For the national total in the February-April 2023 mobile quarter, the population of young people between 15 and 28 years of age who were neither studying nor employed was 2,742 people. This represented 24.2% of individuals of working age for said age range. By sex, this relationship for men was 8.1% and for women it was 16.1%.