Labor law issues related to the day of protest

Labor law issues related to the day of protest

The willingness to participate in the protest day on June 14 is high nationwide – including in North Rhine, where a quick survey by the Pharmacists’ Association had shown that more than 90 percent of the pharmacies want to join. “In the sense of labor law, this action is not a strike, because the term ‘strike’ means a planned and joint stoppage of work by a large number of employees who want to achieve a common goal, for example the conclusion of a better collective agreement,” explains Martin Dierkes, legal counsel at TGL North Rhine. “Since a strike is initiated by the employees, the term ‘protest day’ is more appropriate if the pharmacy management/owner (employer) closes the pharmacy partially or completely.”

