Labor law issues related to the day of protest

The willingness to participate in the protest day on June 14 is high nationwide – including in North Rhine, where a quick survey by the Pharmacists’ Association had shown that more than 90 percent of the pharmacies want to join. “In the sense of labor law, this action is not a strike, because the term ‘strike’ means a planned and joint stoppage of work by a large number of employees who want to achieve a common goal, for example the conclusion of a better collective agreement,” explains Martin Dierkes, legal counsel at TGL North Rhine. “Since a strike is initiated by the employees, the term ‘protest day’ is more appropriate if the pharmacy management/owner (employer) closes the pharmacy partially or completely.”